Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Head to Head Review

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 111.66%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 26.18% -0.74% -0.40% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 2.01 $61.49 million $0.36 3.31 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 10.94 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -62.69

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats CBAK Energy Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

(Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.