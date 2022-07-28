Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

CBT opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.78%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

