California Resources (CRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. California Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect California Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $43.26 on Thursday. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

CRC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

