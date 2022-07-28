Camtek Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camtek in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Camtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Camtek’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Camtek Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. Camtek has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

