Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 167.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Canada Goose worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 19,764.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,631 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 460,868 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 546,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 290,463 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $5,393,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,247,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.