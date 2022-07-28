Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. 20,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 913,321 shares.The stock last traded at $121.46 and had previously closed at $116.79.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

