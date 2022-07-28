Cathay General Bancorp to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

