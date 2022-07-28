CBRE Group (CBRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $82.78 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.