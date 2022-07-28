CCLA Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 62,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ResMed by 7.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $240.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,845. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.