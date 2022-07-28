CCLA Investment Management Ltd Sells 83,261 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,261 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Blackstone worth $71,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,509,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,777 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.