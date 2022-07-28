CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $14,396,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $174.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

