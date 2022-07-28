CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $342,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CF Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CF Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries Price Performance

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

Shares of CF stock opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.