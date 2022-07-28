CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CGI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

