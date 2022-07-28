CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.94.
Several analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
CGI Stock Performance
Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CGI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
