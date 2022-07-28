Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.09.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $1,559,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 435.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,079.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $237.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

