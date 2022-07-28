Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 734,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 229,326 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,243,000 after buying an additional 178,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 173,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

