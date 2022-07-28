Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) & California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) Financial Comparison

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.81 billion 2.02 $6.33 billion ($3.18) -29.05 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 1 13 0 2.93 California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus target price of $98.27, suggesting a potential upside of 6.37%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than California Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -2.03% 27.28% 12.36% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats California Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

