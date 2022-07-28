Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,510.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,320.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,428.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

