Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer to $1,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,510.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,320.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,428.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

