Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 2.6 %

CHH stock opened at $119.11 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

