Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

