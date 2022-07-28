Cigna (CI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.62 per share for the quarter. Cigna has set its FY22 guidance at at least $22.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cigna Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $274.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

