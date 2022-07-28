Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $274.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $282.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

