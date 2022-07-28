Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.89.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $81.82 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.92.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
