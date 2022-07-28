CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,348,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

In other news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

