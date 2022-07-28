Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA traded as high as $60.92 and last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 39878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

