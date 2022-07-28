Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $130.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.