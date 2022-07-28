Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Colliers International Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,166,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 286,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Colliers International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 604,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $124.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.42. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.12%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

