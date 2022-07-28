Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $3,543,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 312,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCO opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $915.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

