Comerica Bank Buys 2,024 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 268,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $60.96.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

