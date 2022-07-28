Comerica Bank Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,557 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 909,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,167,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 677,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

