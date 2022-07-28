Comerica Bank Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Dril-Quip worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $873.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.22. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

