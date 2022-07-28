Comparing Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.51 $8.42 million $0.07 35.57 Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 4.00 -$14.35 million ($0.12) -1.25

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AcuityAds and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

AcuityAds currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 145.98%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 4.04% 4.37% 3.34% Greenpro Capital -359.80% -53.78% -43.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Greenpro Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

