Comparing Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) & LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and LXP Industrial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 8.94 $382.65 million $1.21 8.83

Profitability

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust 106.18% 16.80% 9.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Killam Apartment REIT and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment REIT 0 1 9 0 2.90 LXP Industrial Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus target price of $24.10, suggesting a potential upside of 79.18%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 38.58%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Killam Apartment REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

