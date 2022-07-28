Computer Task Group (CTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Computer Task Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.64-$0.72 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Computer Task Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

