Contrasting 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) & Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) and Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 374Water and Nidec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -1,236.83% -40.74% -39.45% Nidec 7.18% 11.17% 5.45%

Volatility & Risk

374Water has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nidec has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $50,000.00 5,092.58 -$3.16 million N/A N/A Nidec $17.09 billion 2.37 $1.22 billion $0.52 32.71

This table compares 374Water and Nidec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nidec shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 374Water and Nidec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Nidec 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Nidec beats 374Water on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

(Get Rating)

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Nidec

(Get Rating)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile devices and optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

