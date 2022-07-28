Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 106,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 145,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Microsoft Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.