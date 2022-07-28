Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,678,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,678,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $713,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.