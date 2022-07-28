Cormark Comments on BCE Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.64.

TSE:BCE opened at C$63.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.31. BCE has a 12-month low of C$61.42 and a 12-month high of C$74.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.41%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

