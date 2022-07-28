Costello Asset Management INC Sells 1,168 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,669 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

MSFT stock opened at $268.74 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.33 and its 200-day moving average is $281.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

