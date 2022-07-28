Critical Analysis: Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) and Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and Thinspace Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $139.60 million 0.47 $2.84 million ($0.62) -6.98 Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

This table compares CareCloud and Thinspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 4.09% 6.01% 4.18% Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CareCloud has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CareCloud and Thinspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00 Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

CareCloud presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.97%. Given CareCloud’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Summary

CareCloud beats Thinspace Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Thinspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

