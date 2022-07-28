Critical Contrast: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) versus RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 62.97% 17.90% 2.71% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $466.09 million 5.46 $339.30 million $2.13 7.46 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

37.9% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.24%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $25.89, indicating a potential upside of 63.38%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

