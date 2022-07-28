Critical Review: Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) versus Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and Microbot Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.87 billion 5.87 $359.19 million $2.56 18.87 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$11.31 million ($1.42) -3.42

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Microbot Medical. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 26.61% 20.71% 10.20% Microbot Medical N/A -75.72% -67.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Qiagen and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qiagen and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Microbot Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qiagen currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Given Qiagen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qiagen is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Qiagen has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 3.83, meaning that its stock price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qiagen beats Microbot Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio. It has 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

