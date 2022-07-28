Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 275.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Insider Activity

Crocs Trading Up 5.1 %

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,858,636.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,858,636.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

