DA Davidson Comments on Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $524.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.