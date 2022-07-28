DA Davidson Comments on HBT Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $526.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 833,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

