DA Davidson Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.13%.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

