Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $121.47 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

