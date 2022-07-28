Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Cowen

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.33.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,026.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 234,330 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

