DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 289 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Equity Residential Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $75.71 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

