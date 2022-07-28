DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 872 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

